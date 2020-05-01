QuestCap Appoints Renowned Surgeon Dr. Joseph Sugerman to its Team of Global Advisors

TORONTO, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) announced today that prominent L.A.-based surgeon Dr. Joseph Sugerman has joined the QuestCap Advisory Board. As a well-regarded otolaryngologist, Dr. Sugerman will contribute substantial medical expertise to the QuestCap team of global experts engaged to advise on QuestCap’s investments in specialized industries, including innovative medical technologies.

“We are pleased to add an expert of Dr. Sugerman’s calibre to the QuestCap team,” said Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “As we continue to seek new and innovative health care solutions, Dr. Sugerman’s guidance will be invaluable.”



“There is an urgent need for increased diagnostic testing, advanced treatments, and for informed guidelines on how the world can start to recover from the pandemic,” commented Dr. Sugerman. “QuestCap recognized this call early and has started to deploy its capital where it is needed most. They have secured distribution rights to the PCL antibody testing kits and the new protocols they are developing will help ensure the safety of our community. I’m excited to be able to help distribute these across my global network of physicians.”About Dr. Sugerman

Dr. Sugerman is a board-certified otolaryngologist who manages a private practice in Los Angeles focused on the management of voice disorders. He is a past Clinical Chief at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. He is also a former board member of MGM Mirage, one of the world’s leading companies with significant holdings in gaming, hospitality and entertainment.Dr. Sugerman was a Clinical Instructor at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine and the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Department of Otolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery Division.An honors graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA, Dr. Sugerman also graduated with honors and first in his class from the Chicago Medical School. Dr. Sugerman is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the American Rhinologic Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognised sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman, and Dr. Glenn Copeland, team physician to the CFL’s Ottawa Redbacks and MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays and consultant to MLB’s Atlanta Braves.Recent MedQuest investments include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses, $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing, Amino Therapeutics’s research in COVID-19 treatments, the purchase of 1M COVID-19 antibody testing kits for distribution in the Americas, and the development of the Standard for Safe Sport, a new standard for the mitigation of COVID-19 in professional sports, initially launching with the Colombian Professional Soccer League.QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets. QuestCap strives to maximize shareholder value while limiting downside risk.For additional information, please contact:

