QuestCap Closes Transaction to Acquire 30% Interest in Glenco Medical

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social-impact investment company QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) announced today that it has closed the transaction to acquire 30% of Glenco Medical Corp. (“Glenco Medical”), first announced on June 15, 2020.QuestCap issued a total of 12 million QuestCap common shares to 2451013 Ontario Inc., Dr. Glenn Copeland’s holding company, in exchange for a 30% interest in Glenco Medical. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of QuestCap resulted from, the transaction. QuestCap is entitled to nominate one director to Glenco Medical’s board of directors. Dr. Copeland has been appointed Chairman of MedQuest Medical’s Advisory Committee and will receive consulting fees for this role. The MedQuest division is focused on investments in the medical industry. Promissory Note

QuestCap and the lender of the USD$7.7 million secured promissory note have agreed to a 60-day extension of the loan first announced on April 23, 2020.About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognised sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.Recent MedQuest investments include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses (such amount payable in equal $250,000 installments), $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing (such amount payable in equal $125,000 installments), and the purchase of 1M COVID-19 antibody testing kits for distribution in the Americas.QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.About Glenco Medical Corp.

Glenco Medical Corp. is a medical treatment company that specializes in extended clinical care, home treatment and innovative performance technologies using wearable, unrestricted and individual therapies to accelerate orthopaedic injury healing and training recovery. Glenco Medical shares a common interest and commitment with QuestCap in the state and well-being of public health, our communities and a safe return to normal activities for all.For additional information, please contact:Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@questcapinc.comFor Canadian media enquiries please contact:

Evan Veryard

evan.veryard@questcapinc.comFor US media enquiries please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

