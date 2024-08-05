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Questor Technology Secures $1.9 Million from National Research Council Canada to Commercialize 1500kW Heat-to-Power System

Questor Technology Secures $1.9 Million from National Research Council Canada to Commercialize 1500kW Heat-to-Power System

CBJ Newsmakers

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