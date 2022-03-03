Questrade Financial Group offers a new, better way to mortgage with launch of QuestMortgage®

TORONTO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its continued and evolving mission to help Canadians on their journey to financial independence by transforming financial services, Questrade Financial Group today announced the launch of QuestMortgage ® — a quick, easy-to-use, online mortgage service designed for those looking to buy a home or renew their mortgage.

Rebuilding the mortgage experience from the ground up

An alternative to traditional mortgages, QuestMortgage’s new process is simple, transparent, and conveniently available online without the need to ever visit a branch. A QuestMortgage BetterRate™ offers low rates at the outset, with a team of dedicated mortgage advisors who are accessible to guide clients through the entire application process. Now available at www.questmortgage.com and by telephone at 1-888-909-5588, this new service is a paradigm shift to the status quo, making the mortgage process straightforward, stress-free and easy for Canadians.

“The launch of QuestMortgage signifies the next step in Questrade Financial Group’s continued vision to revolutionize financial services,” explained Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “QuestMortgage will help thousands achieve their dream of homeownership in a simple, transparent and easy way, ultimately setting them on the path towards financial success and security.”

QuestMortgage benefits :

Low rates: with BetterRate™ mortgages, customers will always receive a great low rate right from the start to help save on interest over time

Ease & Convenience: a simple and transparent online application and approval process allows customers to always see where they are, in the process

Online experience: easily managed online; customers can complete and access a mortgage application any time, 24/7

Support: dedicated Mortgage Advisors will help choose the right option and guide customers through the application process

Great prepayment privileges: customers have the option of making additional lump sum payments up to 20% of the original balance at the start of the term, per anniversary year. Also, one can increase mortgage payments at any time (up to 100% of the original monthly payment) to pay off the mortgage sooner

About QuestMortgage ®

QuestMortgage is a service provided by Community Trust Company (“CTC”) offering direct-to-client mortgage solutions to help Canadians on their journey to homeownership. It features an online application process, dedicated mortgage advisors, as well as great low rates and prepayment privileges. All mortgage applications are subject to meeting QuestMortgage standard credit criteria, residential mortgage standards and maximum permitted loan amounts. Available in select markets only.

CTC is a federally regulated Canadian trust company and forms part of the Questrade Financial Group (QFG). The trademark QuestMortgage® is licensed to CTC by Questrade, Inc. another QFG company and Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage.

