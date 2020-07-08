Quinto Resources reconfirms delay in filing its financial statements and MD&A for the year ended January 31, 2020 and the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 related-delays

MONTREAL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT) (“Quinto” or the “Company”), further to its May 29, 2020 news release, is continuing to rely on temporary relief granted by Canadian securities regulators, allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines by 45 days and reconfirms the delay in the filing of its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended January 31, 2020, and for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company still expects to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before July 15, 2020, and now expects to file its first quarter financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before July 31, 2020.Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading blackout policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.Quinto confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since its last news release published on May 29, 2020.About Quinto

Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company.For more information, contact:

Carold Breton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel : (450) 521-7999 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these “forward-looking” statement.



CBJ Newsmakers