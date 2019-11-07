Quorum Announces Completion of Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (“Quorum” or the “Company”), a leading provider of dealership and customer management software and value-added services to the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that it has closed its bought deal private placement offering (the “Offering”) of common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company which was previously announced on October 17, 2019 and upsized on October 18, 2019. The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. as sole bookrunner and included Beacon Securities Limited and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 10,574,825 Shares (including 1,379,325 Shares issued pursuant to an over-allotment option that was exercised in full by the Underwriters) at a price of $0.87 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $9,200,098. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for growth initiatives, working capital, general corporate purposes and future potential acquisition opportunities.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the Shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. About Quorum Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:XSelleratorTM, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.Autovance, a sales desking and F&I menu solution that increases sales department gross margins and improves customer satisfaction for dealerships.Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive operating system that includes accounting for the independent market.Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com .Forward-Looking Information.This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to the Offering, including anticipated use of proceeds. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Quorum Contact: Maury Marks

403-777-0036

MarksM@QuorumDMS.com PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5f0db404-d6a0-41ac-beb5-049a7752fa88

