QYOU Media to Complete $1.8 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU; OTCQB: QYOUF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it expects to issue approximately 60,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.03 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,800,000. The Company may elect to close on a higher or lower number of Units.Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.05 per share until June 30, 2022.It is anticipated that the closing of the offering will occur on or about July 10, 2020.In connection with the offering, the Company may compensate certain persons in consideration for introducing purchasers to the Company by way of a finders’ fee comprised of a cash payment equal to up to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Units to such purchasers introduced by the respective finder and compensation options to purchase Units equal to up to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold to such purchasers introduced by the respective finder.Completion of the offering is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. All of the securities issuable in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with Canadian securities laws and are also subject to the Exchange Hold Period (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) and will be legended accordingly.The net proceeds of the offering will be used for continued investment in the Company’s subsidiary, QYOU India, and working capital for the Company.The securities being offered pursuant to the offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, such securities being offered pursuant to the offering in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About QYOUQYOU Media is a growing global media company powered by creators and social influencers. We curate, package and market premium content from leading digital video creators and social stars for multi-screen & multi-platform distribution. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony. QYOU’s millennial and Gen Z-focused products include linear television networks, genre-based series, influencer marketing campaigns, mobile apps, and video-on-demand formats. QYOU Media content reaches more than 600 Million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.theqindia.com and www.qyoumedia.com .Contact InformationNicole Kotyk

Paterson Partners

nicolekotyk@patersonpartners.com

+1 647 693 7380 ext. 317Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the completion of the offering, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the offering and the listing of certain securities being issued thereunder, the number of Units to be sold by the Company and the expected use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU’s current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU’s control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU’s expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



