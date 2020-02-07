Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based ingredients, formulations and products, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors, effective today.

Addition of two Board Members:Radient is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the addition of Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière and Mr. Yves Gougoux to its Board of Directors, effective today. Radient initially announced the appointment of Ms. Lafrenière and Mr. Gougoux to its Board in a press release dated April 17, 2019 .Denis Taschuk, President & CEO of Radient, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome these two very accomplished individuals to our Board of Directors. Both Ms. Lafrenière and Mr. Gougoux have achieved incredible success throughout their careers, and we know that their innovation, passion, and leadership will be a credit to Radient as we continue to grow.”Ms. Jocelyne F. Lafrenière, CPA, CA, CICA, CPSC, Adm.A:Ms. Lafrenière is the President & Chief Executive Officer of JFL International Inc., a management consulting firm. She is a retired partner of KPMG where she led the Compliance, Infrastructure Advisory and International Development Assistance Services of their Ottawa office. With more than 35 years of audit and consulting experience, she has served as an advisor to a broad spectrum of public and private companies, non-profit organizations, government departments and agencies, crown corporations and United Nations agencies.Throughout her career, she has actively championed for the empowerment of women and the protection of children, as well as supporting education. She is the author of 12 business management courses and two self-empowerment books, and has served as a Director on several Boards. Ms. Lafrenière is also a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for her significant contribution to the community in Canada and abroad.Mr. Yves Gougoux:Mr. Gougoux has spent more than 40 years in the field of advertising and marketing. After presiding over several national advertising agencies in Canada, in 1984 Mr. Gougoux acquired BCP, the first French Canadian advertising agency in Montreal. In 1996 BCP entered into a partnership with international advertising agency Publicis Groupe, resulting in the launch of Publicis in Canada, with locations in Toronto and Montreal. Mr. Gougoux was made CEO of Publicis Canada and under his guidance the agency proceeded with acquisitions in Toronto and Montreal, quickly becoming one of the leading advertising agencies in Canada. In 1998 Mr. Gougoux moved to Paris to preside over Publicis Conseil, the Paris office of Publicis, while remaining the CEO for Publicis Canada. After moving back to Canada in 2000, he sold his 30% stake of Publicis Canada to Publicis Groupe in 2013, and became Chairman of the Board of Publicis Canada in 2015. He currently serves as non-executive Chairman.Mr. Gougoux is also on the Board of Directors of the Mira Foundation, a non-profit organization that trains and supplies service dogs to blind and handicapped persons as well as children with autism. He completed his business studies at Concordia University in Montréal. Resignation of two Board Members:Radient announces today the resignation of Mr. Steve Dauphin from the Company’s Board of Directors, for personal reasons. Francesco Ferlaino, Radient’s Chairman of the Board, commented, “I would like to thank Steve on behalf of Radient for his significant contributions during his six-year tenure on the Board. His guidance, ongoing support and commitment to the development of the Company will be greatly missed.”Mr. Dimitris Tzanis will also today be resigning from Radient’s Board of Directors, in order to pursue other interests. “Mr. Tzanis has been a Director of Radient since 2016, and has been a strong supporter of the Company during that time. On behalf of Radient I would like to thank him for his contributions to the Company’s success, and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Mr. Ferlaino.About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.Caitlin Cheadle, Director of Communications: ccheadle@radientinc.com Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the impact of changes to the Company’s board of directors; the Company’s ability to grow its business in the cannabis sector and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

