Radient Technologies Inc. Launches bioU, a Brand of High Quality Cannabis Extract Formulations Exclusively for Medical Cannabis by Shoppers

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based ingredients, formulations and products, is pleased to announce the launch of bioU, a scientifically formulated brand exclusively sold to Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ (“Shoppers”), a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., and available across Canada.

Radient’s first products released under the bioU label will be the Uspray series of high quality, scientifically formulated oral cannabis sprays. bioU Uspray will have three formulations available to consumers on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform; a THC dominant formula with 30mg/mL of THC and 1 mg/mL of CBD, a CBD dominant formula with 20 mg/mL CBD and 1 mg/mL THC, and a balanced formula with 10 mg/mL THC and 10 mg/mL CBD. All bioU products have been designed by Radient to retain cannabinoids and terpenes while providing high levels of purity and consistency.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a47c568-48b7-40b2-ad40-cb7d1a08b2a9“We are very excited to launch this line of products with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers. This is a key step for the Company in forging a long-term and successful partnership with one of Canada’s most trusted names in retail. We look forward to broadening our product offering with Shoppers and giving consumers access to the first branded products from Radient,” said Denis Taschuk, Chief Executive Officer, Radient Technologies.Radient plans on expanding the products available under the bioU brand over the coming months. The bioU brand will use Radient’s proprietary broad spectrum cannabinoid extracts along with an extensive library of internally developed formulations. Radient’s unique, continuous-flow extraction process has been proven to achieve a higher recovery of active compounds from the cannabis plant (up to 99%) than other extraction methods. It has lower risk of cannabinoid degradation during processing which allows products to maintain shelf life for a longer period of time, and has a high level of product consistency. Combining its unique extraction technology with stringent quality control systems and decades of botanical ingredient manufacturing experience, Radient produces a variety of broad spectrum cannabinoid formulations, ingredients and products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.For further information please contact: ir@radientinc.comForward Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the construction of the Company’s facilities; the expected throughput capacities at its facilities; the Company’s ability to grow its business in the cannabis sector and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

