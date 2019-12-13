VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 27, 2019, FrontFundr obtained discretionary approval to use start-up crowdfunding rules already available in other provinces. Working with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), Canada’s largest investment crowdfunding platform now offers its clients a simplified process to crowdfund in Ontario – providing opportunity for both companies and investors.What does this mean for Canadian private companies?



Inefficient crowdfunding regulations that previously inhibited companies from raising capital from the public in Ontario have been removed. FrontFundr is now in a position to help its start-up clients based in Ontario and in any other jurisdictions in Canada to raise money from retail investors in Ontario. And conversely, Ontario investors now have an opportunity to invest in start-up companies from across the country.About FrontFundr:FrontFundr is an online investing platform that empowers Canadians to find and make direct investments in the private companies they believe in – and become stakeholders in their future. FrontFundr’s online exempt market dealer (EMD) status plus its modern technology lets users across Canada easily invest in innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes and starting from as little as $250. Own your share.

https://www.frontfundr.com/blogpost/raising-money-for-ontario-based-businesses-just-got-a-lot-easier www.frontfundr.com

facebook.com/frontfundr

twitter.com/frontfundr

LinkedIn.com/company/frontfundrFor more information: Will Tang, or Victoria Bennett 403 589 7992

CBJ Newsmakers