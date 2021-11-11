Rakovina Therapeutics Presents at the 6th biennial Canadian Cancer Research Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies, today announced a summary of the Company’s presentation at the sixth biennial Canadian Cancer Research Conference (CCRC), being held virtually November 8-11, 2021.

Rakovina Therapeutics presented a poster presentation entitled In Vitro Activity of Novel Dual PARP-HDAC Inhibitors , which described results of the Company’s research related to the development of its novel kt-3000 series novel drug candidates. The Company will make its poster presentation available on its website following the conclusion of the meeting.

In summary, the data suggests promising activity for kt-3000 series compounds against both BRCA wild-type and BRCA mutant cancers, benchmarked against an FDA-approved PARP inhibitor.

PARP inhibitors target cancer cells with BRCA mutations by taking advantage of their reduced DNA-repair capacity to selectively kill cancer cells. An established mechanism of resistance to PARP inhibitors involves the restoration of BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes to their wild-type state. When a cancer cell is able to restore BRCA function, PARP-inhibitors become less effective.

“These preclinical data demonstrate that kt-3000 series drug candidates exhibit comparable activity to FDA-approved PARP inhibitors against BRCA-mutant cell lines, where PARP-inhibitors have demonstrated substantial clinical benefit in the treatment of BRCA-mutant breast and ovarian cancers,” stated Prof. Mads Daugaard, president & chief scientific officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. Importantly, select kt-3000 series drug candidates maintain their potency against BRCA-wild type cell lines in vitro where, as expected, the benchmark FDA-approved PARP inhibitor exhibits significantly reduced activity.”

“We continue to be pleased with progress in the development of the kt-3000 series. As a next step, we plan to advance the most promising lead compounds from this series into in vivo studies,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard. “We look forward to continuing to report our progress at upcoming scientific meetings.”

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

Contact:



CBJ Newsmakers