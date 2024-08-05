Rakovina Therapeutics’ President & CSO to Present and Join Expert Panel at the 9th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV)(FSE: 7JO0) a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, today announced that its President and Chief Scientific Officer, Prof. Mads Daugaard, has been invited to present and participate as a panelist at the 9th Annual DNA Damage Response (DDR) Inhibitors Summit , taking place January 27–29, 2026, in Boston, MA.

The DDR Inhibitors Summit is recognized as a premier global forum uniting translational scientists, clinicians, and biotechnology innovators working to advance next-generation DDR-targeted cancer therapies. The 2026 program will feature expert insights on synthetic lethality, emerging DDR drug targets, biomarkers, and AI-driven discovery, with a strong focus on translational strategies to accelerate clinical impact.

Prof. Daugaard will deliver a featured presentation titled:

“Harnessing AI-Driven Drug Discovery to Accelerate Next-Generation DDR Therapeutics”

His session will highlight Rakovina’s pivot to an AI-enabled drug discovery model and showcase studies of AI-designed DDR programs progressing through preclinical lead selection and toward development.

In addition to his presentation, Prof. Daugaard will participate in a fireside chat entitled “Empowering Academic Entrepreneurs to Translate DDR Discoveries Into Impactful Biotech Ventures” and a panel discussion on “Uniting Founders and Funders to Align Scientific Vision with Investment Strategy.” In these sessions, he will join a distinguished group of global oncology leaders to discuss evolving DDR biology, resistance mechanisms, and next-generation clinical strategies.

“The DDR field is undergoing a profound shift, driven by new discoveries in DNA damage response biology, smarter combination strategies, and the integration of AI into early discovery,” said Prof. Daugaard. “We are excited to contribute to the scientific dialogue shaping the future of targeted oncology, and to share how AI can accelerate the development of precisely engineered DDR therapeutics designed for clinical impact.”

As a co-founder of Rakovina and an Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia, Prof. Daugaard brings deep expertise in cancer biology and therapeutic resistance, with a research focus on uncovering vulnerabilities in tumor survival pathways and advancing them toward targeted drug discovery. His participation in the 9th DDR Inhibitors Summit reinforces the momentum behind Rakovina’s AI-accelerated DDR pipeline and highlights the Company’s role within a collaborative global effort to deliver new therapeutic options for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

