Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that Executive Chairman, Jeffrey Bacha, and Chief Financial Officer, Dr. David Kideckel, will attend and present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8th-10th in New York City.

Mr. Bacha will present an overview of Rakovina’s research and development pipeline, corporate strategy, and upcoming milestones. The presentation will be accessible to registered conference attendees, with a recording made available on Rakovina’s website and social media channels following the event. Throughout the conference, management will also participate in one-to-one meetings with institutional investors.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Rakovina has achieved numerous important milestones through the first half and into the second half of 2025 that underscore the Company’s progress and momentum:

“We welcome the opportunity to meet with global investors at H.C. Wainwright to discuss how Rakovina is building value through our AI-enabled pipeline,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “With the achievement of recent milestones in our programs and the advancement toward a JV partnership, we are well positioned for the next phase of development.”

About the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

The H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference will take place from September 8–10, 2025, at the prestigious Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, with both in-person and virtual participation available.

This high-profile gathering convenes public companies, industry executives, institutional investors, private equity firms, and venture capitalists to engage in a robust program featuring keynote speakers, one-on-one investor meetings, and networking opportunities alongside presenting company sessions HCW Events .

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

