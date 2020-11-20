Rally in Gold, Copper Prices Mean Growth in Mining Space

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetworkNewsAudio – Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News PodcastTo view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/Fa9lYFactors contributing to the rising gold and copper prices vary. "For centuries, investors have turned to gold as a safe haven store of value during times of downturn, volatility or crisis. The situation today is no different," reported a recent "Forbes" article, titled "What's Driving Gold Prices So High, and What Might the Future Hold?" The article noted that some analysts predict that gold's rally is far from over.Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) is a natural resources company that is offering an advanced-stage copper-gold deposit, a rare find in a junior mining company. Josemaria is eyeing key growth in a global smart mining market that was estimated to reach $6.8 billion last year and forecast to reach $20.31 billion by 2025. A large portion of that increase is expected to be driven by technological advancements within the sector.About Josemaria Resources Inc.Josemaria Resources is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly owned Josemaría copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.JosemariaResources.com.

