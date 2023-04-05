RAM Consulting establishes new Alberta Innovation Hub

Calgary, Alberta, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAM Consulting (RAM), a British Columbia-based project delivery firm, announced today the opening of its new office and innovation hub in Alberta. The move marks the company’s first interprovincial expansion and is expected to bring up to 200 jobs to the region over the next four years.

The Calgary office will develop, test and implement ideas that will benefit infrastructure development. The centre in Bow Valley Square is already operating with more than 20 employees and will be supported by the expertise of Encepta Corp., which the company acquired in 2021.

RAM chose Alberta for its expansion in part due to the province’s “can do” attitude, which aligns with the company’s corporate culture. Calgary’s affordability and availability of strong technical talent to support RAM’s diverse clients solidified the company’s decision. Invest Alberta supported RAM along the way by providing market and funding information and facilitating partner connections.

Ranked one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for five consecutive years, RAM specializes in project and construction management, multi-discipline engineering services, and quality and safety management in the transportation, telecommunications, utilities and energy sectors. By delivering high-impact local projects, RAM will contribute to Alberta’s world-class infrastructure, which keeps companies globally connected.

QUOTES

“Our mission to create vibrant communities through safe and sustainable infrastructure extends to supporting those communities through local partnerships, such as with the Women in Consulting Engineering Calgary Chapter and Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids. In moving to Alberta, we are expanding our business and investing in the community.”

– Joe Di Placito, President, RAM Consulting

“As a hub for innovation, Alberta is attracting leading companies like RAM and innovative ideas that will influence our future. With access to skilled talent and a reputation for being an ideal place to live, work, and grow a business, Alberta has what it takes to help ambitious companies like RAM expand their reach.”

– Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 24,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit: investalberta.ca.

About RAM Consulting:

RAM Consulting (RAM) is a project delivery firm founded in 2007 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our clients trust us with the successful management of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects, from major highways to renewable energy. The dedicated professionals at RAM provide innovative, solution-oriented expertise to your projects. Our comprehensive service offerings allow our clients to engage us through all aspects of project delivery, including; multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and all project services like quality and safety management. For more information, please visit: ramconsulting.com.

