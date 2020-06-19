Rapid Dose Therapeutics Files a Patent to Synthesize THC From CBD Using a Selective Delta 8 or Delta 9 Conversion Process

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian Life Sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredient delivery solutions, is pleased to announce it has filed a non-provisional patent with the USPTO for an “Apparatus for and method of converting cbd and/or cbd derivatives to at least one other type of cannabinoid and/or cannabinoid derivative such as THC”. In conjunction with McMaster University and the team lead by Dr. James McNulty, RDT has discovered a new and efficient way to create THC from CBD. This selective method can generate delta 8 or delta 9 THC.Jason Lewis, RDT SVP and co-inventor said, “This is an incredible breakthrough for RDT and the industry as a whole. Our technology could revolutionize the way synthetic THC is created so patients around the world can have access to a consistent quality of delta 8 or delta 9. Instead of the industry being dependent on the many complicated variables associated with growing cannabis and the expense of cultivating indoors, we created a method to convert hemp-derived CBD to THC. This is the innovation required to allow pharmaceutical companies to embrace cannabinoid treatments.”“This process is novel and highly efficient at selectively converting CBD isolate or distillate into synthetic THC,” said Dr. McNulty. “Our collaboration with RDT has resulted in a transformative outcome that we are proud to be involved with. There are numerous high yield derivatives we can control for using naturally derived CBD through the innovative conversion. My team is excited about the possibilities to provide pure cannabinoids for life science companies.”The PCT application is a follow up to the RDT provisional patent filed on April 5, 2019. Mark Upsdell, RDT CEO, said: “Despite the current COVID situation creating delays around the globe, RDT remains committed to research and innovation. Our filing of this patent is an indication that our continued work with McMaster is aligned with our overall strategy to create unique products aimed at improving patient outcomes. The ability to combine this innovation with our unique QuickStrip™ delivery system will create new opportunities for RDT.”About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

