RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS Signs agreement with Leede Jones Gable to provide Financial Advisory Services and Announces Change to its Board of Directors

BURLINGTON, Ontario, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian Life Sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredient delivery solutions, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Leede Jones Gable to provide Financial Advisory Services.Leede Jones Gable is a mid-size investment firm with offices across Canada and over 150 investment advisors and portfolio managers. The Capital Markets group has an excellent track record of raising capital for small to mid size Canadian growth companies, providing strategic advisory services, M&A advisory services and independent research. They are one of the few full-service dealers not owned by a bank or insurance company. They are owned by the employees, and that sets the stage for the firm’s enterprising ambition and culture. In its 2019 Brokerage Report Card, Investment Executive ranked Leede Jones Gable top investment firm in Canada.RDT also announces that Ken Fox has stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Fox for his valuable service and input.About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

