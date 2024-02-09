Rats Expand Territory, Establish Homes in Residential Areas: Understanding the Shift

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abell Pest Control, a leader in pest management, reports a concerning rise in rat populations within suburban areas. As communities regain a sense of normalcy post-COVID-19, a new challenge is surfacing nationwide. Rats that made their way to the suburbs during the pandemic are now firmly entrenched in suburban residential zones, presenting a threat to public health and safety.

“In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Abell Pest Control witnessed a staggering 50% surge in service requests linked to rats. Since then, inquiries have risen by an additional 24%. This significant uptick for a single pest is alarming, and we anticipate the trend persisting,” remarked Mike Heimbach, Abell Pest Control.

Historically, Abell’s rat investigations were mainly focused on downtown areas, particularly near waterfronts with many restaurants and hotels. Rats rely on garbage left in back alleys as their primary food source, which makes them unlikely to move. However, due to the pandemic, many businesses were forced to shut down, which meant that there was no more garbage left outside for the rats to feed on. As a result, they moved to find new food sources.

Large infrastructure projects have also caused significant numbers of rats to relocate. These rats have traveled far and wide, looking for new places to call home, and have ended up settling in suburban communities. “Rats reproduce very quickly and this has prompted an unprecedented flood in calls from residential communities unaccustomed to their presence,” said Heimbach.“These rodents are not motivated to vacate; they’ve made themselves at home and are here to stay.”

Rats are known for their exceptional ability to enter homes and buildings through gaps in doors, cracks in foundations, or openings around pipes. They can squeeze through spaces as small as ½ inch, which is roughly the size of a quarter.

How to Keep Rats Out

Homeowners should conduct a thorough inspection of their property’s exterior to identify and seal any cracks or openings that might allow rats to enter, including windows, door seals, foundation cracks, and vent covers.

Ensure utility openings, vents, and ducts are secure and have no gaps.

Keep garbage in tightly sealed bins to deprive rats of food.

Remove bird feeders as they are a common food source for rats.

It is also essential to clear yards of clutter and debris to deprive rats of hiding spots.

For more information about rodent prevention, visit www.abellpestcontrol.com or call 1-888-560-2056.

About Abell Pest Control

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast to coast. Prouder yet, they are members of your community, ready to service your home or business 24/7. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level. They believe knowledge is strengthened through partnerships and that giving back to the industries they serve by maintaining a strong network of alliances them to serve customers better. Abell is the recipient of the NSF-GFTC’s Allied Trades Food Safety Award and a member of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and Canadian Pest Management Association (CPMA). In 2023, they were recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace™ for Women and one of the Best Workplaces in Canada 2023. You can find out more about them at: www.Abellpestcontrol.com and follow them on social media for pest control tips on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

-30-



CBJ Newsmakers