RavenQuest Files Response to Statement of Claim and Counter Claim

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”). On November 6, 2019 the Company announced that it and others have been sued in the Federal Court of Canada for alleged patent infringement of a stackable modular orbital gardening patent recently issued to Roto-Gro Inc. ( https://rqbglobal.com/ravenquest-to-defend-claim-by-roto-gro/ ).

Today the Company announced that it has served Roto-Gro Inc. with its Statement of Defence and Counterclaim and that the pleading has been filed with the Federal Court. The Company strenuously denies any infringement of Roto-Gro Inc.’s alleged patent rights and has counterclaimed against Roto-Gro Inc. seeking, among other things, a declaration of invalidity of the recent patent upon which Roto-Gro, Inc. relies. The Company is also seeking its costs of its defence and counterclaim on a full indemnity basis.RavenQuest has developed and built the intellectual property surrounding its unique Orbital Garden system, and will defend its intellectual property rights to ensure that its business interests are fully protected. RavenQuest will provide further information regarding the material steps in the Roto-Gro Inc. action and counterclaim as they occur.For more information, access RavenQuest’s investor presentation, fact sheet and videos here .Follow RavenQuest: Twitter

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company also focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.“George Robinson”

