Razzall Offers Affordable Access to NHL Playoff Tickets

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the NHL Playoffs start, Razzall is offering hockey fans the opportunity to secure tickets to some of the most exciting matchups of the year. For as little as $10, fans can access playoff games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and NY Rangers.

Razzall is not a raffle, it’s a crowd purchasing platform that connects fans with available tickets at affordable prices. In 2022, over 120 Maple Leaf’s fans attended playoff games thanks to Razzall’s services. This year, Razzall aims to make the playoffs even more accessible to hockey fans.

“We believe that everyone should have the chance to experience the thrill of live NHL playoff hockey,” said Joe Rubini, CEO of Razzall. “Our platform provides an affordable and easy way for fans to secure tickets and cheer on their favourite teams.”

To take advantage of Razzall’s services, fans can visit razzall.com or click the link below to learn more about how to get in on the action. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to watch your favourite team compete in the playoffs for a fraction of the cost.

Founded in 2018 and based in Toronto, ON, Razzall Inc. is revolutionizing e-commerce with its auction-style website and application that has been live for four years. Razzall has trademarked Crowd Purchasing, where a group of individuals purchase an item for a fraction of the cost, putting the buying power back into consumer’s hands. Razzall also opens up the sale of tickets and items to individual sellers and verified third parties. Razzall is verified, transparent, fun and taking eCommerce by storm.

