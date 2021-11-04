RCCAO praises significant investment into critical transportation infrastructure in Ontario

Vaughan, Ont., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) welcomes the provincial government’s commitment to transportation infrastructure announced in today’s Fall Economic Statement, Build Ontario. The government is allocating $2.6 billion to expand and repair highways and bridges, and committing funding to advance the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413.

Both these projects will reduce congestion, foster economic recovery and long-term competitiveness, improve connectivity through the establishment of transportation corridors for future growth, and support the expansion of housing in the region. It will also facilitate job creation and the training of Ontario’s next generation of builders.

“Connecting two of the most vital provincial arteries – Highway 400 and Highway 404, the Bradford Bypass represents critical transportation infrastructure for Simcoe County and York Region. We are incredibly pleased that the government will be funding the construction of the Bypass as it is necessary to address the congestion and travel demand in the growing area,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO.

The Greater Golden Horseshoe is one of the fastest growing regions in North America. It is expected to attract one million new people every five years, reaching nearly 15 million by 2051. It is imperative that infrastructure across Ontario meet the expected growing demand of people and businesses.

“Highway 413 is a transformative infrastructure project that will address anticipated population growth, facilitate much needed housing, and solidify the long-term competitiveness of Ontario. The project will ensure a viable corridor for commuters and industries that rely on highways for movement of goods and people across the region,” said Todorova. “The proposed transitway that will run alongside the highway and be dedicated exclusively for public transit, such as buses and light rail, is the sort of forward-thinking mix of transit and transportation infrastructure that the province needs.”

RCCAO commends the leadership of Premier Ford and Minister Mulroney in forging ahead with these necessary transportation projects,” continued Todorova. “The Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 represent tens of thousands of well-paying construction jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue.”

RCCAO will release a commissioned economic report next week that quantifies the jobs and economic impacts of Highway 413 and illustrates how the corridor will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Ontario is equipped for the future transportation demands of the province.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. For 16 years, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 58 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision-makers.

