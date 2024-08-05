RCMP Members Deserve Better: NPF Criticizes IIO Investigation Delays in British Columbia

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President and CEO of the National Police Federation, responding to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.’s recent announcement recommending charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service regarding a 2021 incident in Prince George.

“Once again, a case under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has stretched over four years – a length of time that is simply unacceptable to our Members and to all British Columbians. For years we have maintained our support for thorough and transparent investigations into police conduct, but the length of time of these investigations is falling far short of what police officers and the public deserve. This is not an isolated occurrence but part of a broader pattern of delay that fails both our Members and the public.

Despite announcing their decision to refer this case to Crown Counsel, the IIO has also refused to release any meaningful details to the public, a convenient way to avoid public accountability while allowing speculation and misinformation to fill the void. This vilifies our Member who risks being presumed guilty in the court of public opinion long before any charge approval decision is made.

Now, we face yet another period of waiting, this time for the B.C. Prosecution Service to decide how to proceed. These extended and non-transparent processes erode public trust and take a real toll on our Members and their families, who are left to endure reputational harm and personal uncertainty for years with no timeline for resolution.

Our Members deserve better. The public deserves better. We are calling on the Province of B.C. to address these systemic failures, starting with timely investigations, fair public communication, and proper resourcing of oversight bodies.

RCMP Members across the province carry out difficult and dangerous work every day, responding to unpredictable and often high-risk situations to keep their communities safe. It is important to remember that use-of-force by police in Canada is exceedingly rare. Across nearly three million service calls each year, less than one-tenth of one percent, or 0.1 percent, result in any use-of-force at all. Our Members are trained professionals, equipped with extensive de-escalation skills, and overwhelmingly resolve situations without force.

We will continue to advocate for a balanced and timely process that respects the rights, well-being, and professional integrity of all involved.”

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) is the largest police union in Canada, representing ~20,000 Members of the RCMP. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Media Contact

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

[email protected]

604-842-6864



CBJ Newsmakers