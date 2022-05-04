R+D KITCHEN BY WHITE SPOT OPENS MAY 10 AT THE AMAZING BRENTWOOD

Vancouver, BC, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White Spot takes fresh thinking to a new level on Tuesday, May 10, when it opens its new concept restaurant, R+D Kitchen by White Spot, at The Amazing Brentwood.

The next evolution of White Spot’s legacy, R+D Kitchen offers lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch menus that include favourite White Spot classics as well as a changing roster of new ‘test’ dishes created by White Spot Executive Chef James Kennedy CCC and the R+D Culinary Team. As well as the opportunity to sample dishes under consideration for future White Spot menus, guests can get a glimpse of the innovation in action, through full-size windows running the length of the wall between the dining room and kitchen.



“We’re so proud of our history,” says White Spot President Warren Erhart. “But it’s also incredibly exciting to be launching something that demonstrates the next chapter of the White Spot story. We believe White Spot fans will love being part of the creative process at R+D Kitchen.”



The Space

The full-service restaurant, lounge and bar was designed by Joy Roque, Head of Design and Construction for White Spot. The space features neutral hues and understated sophistication that complement the refined design found in Tables, The Amazing Brentwood’s popular new food court. The restaurant also features the Kitchen Window, to serve shoppers stopping by for a quick and casual take-out bite.



The Food

Working with ingredients from local farmers and growers, Executive Chef James Kennedy and the Culinary Team have developed menus for lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch that make use of contemporary culinary methods and flavours, and include delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Diners can dig into a Truffled Mushroom Wagyu Burger, or opt for a Harissa Cauliflower Steak, Neapolitan-style Pizza, or even Crispy Skin Arctic Char, served with rainbow carrots, roasted baby potatoes and basil hollandaise. Weekend brunch features a range of bennys including a Prawn & Bacon Benny and BBQ Beef Brisket, along with waffles in both sweet and savoury preparations.



The Drinks

Handcrafted exclusively for R+D Kitchen by White Spot, the beverage menu features cocktails made by Vancouver local and 2017 World Class Global Bartender of the Year Kaitlyn Stewart. The menu features sophisticated sips, like a Hugo Spritz, Wildberry Gin Mule with wildberry slush, or the Aperol forward Italian Greyhound. Stewart has also designed a selection of zero-proof libations featuring alcohol-free spirits, offered alongside rotating taps of local craft beer, local cider plus a list of carefully curated 100% B.C. VQA wines, and White Spot’s famous hand-scooped milkshakes.

Find out more about R+D Kitchen by White Spot at rdkitchenbywhitespot.ca, and follow @WhiteSpot_Restaurants on Instagram.

ABOUT R+D KITCHEN BY WHITE SPOT | The evolution of B.C.‘s most iconic restaurant brand, R+D Kitchen by White Spot honours the past and embraces the future. The new concept, located at The Amazing Brentwood, allows guests to enjoy not only their White Spot favourites, but to join in the ‘research and development’ process by trying innovative and delicious new dishes under consideration for future White Spot menus. The full-service restaurant, lounge and bar also features the Kitchen Window, serving take-out shoppers in Brentwood’s popular new food court, Tables, located in The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy., at Willingdon, Burnaby, B.C. | rdkitchenbywhitespot.ca

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 94-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 128 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service brand) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca

