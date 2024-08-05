REALTORS® Share “Warmth That Lasts” as Annual Blanket Drive Wraps Up Across the Fraser Valley

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fraser Valley REALTORS® have once again demonstrated the power of community compassion as this year’s REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive comes to a close. Thanks to the generosity of Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) members and their clients, this year’s drive collected more than 900 bags of blankets, coats, and warm winter clothing, providing comfort and support to an estimated 9,000 people across the region.

Now in its 31st year, the Blanket Drive continues to be one of the Fraser Valley’s most impactful annual acts of community giving. FVREB volunteers from Abbotsford to North Delta gave their time, resources, and energy to collect, sort, and deliver essential winter items, all in the name of helping neighbours weather the cold months ahead.

“Every blanket, coat, and warm item donated through the REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive meets an immediate and essential need in our community,” said Adam Beardwood, Director at Cyrus Centre Abbotsford. “These contributions allow us to extend care, offer compassion, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who rely on our support.”

This year’s theme, “Warmth That Lasts,” was felt in every aspect of the drive. Each donated coat, blanket, or pair of gloves represents comfort, dignity, and a reminder to those struggling that their community sees and cares for them.

“The REALTORS Care® Blanket Drive continues to make a meaningful impact on the people we serve,” said Janet Brown, Director of Communications at Surrey Urban Mission. “Every donated item we receive helps individuals stay safe through the cold months, while supporting the most vulnerable and marginalized in our community. This is the warmth that lasts; a sense of being seen, supported, and valued during life’s most difficult moments.”

The Blanket Drive also served as a reminder of what strong community connections can achieve. Across the region, brokerages welcomed donations from clients, local residents, and partner organizations.

“In a year when many families are feeling the strain of rising costs, the need in our communities has never been greater,” said Tore Jacobsen, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “I’m incredibly proud of our members, who continue to show up with generosity, empathy, and service. Their dedication makes a real and lasting difference for thousands of people across the Fraser Valley.”

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board extends heartfelt thanks to every donor, volunteer, and participating brokerage for helping share Warmth That Lasts. Their continued commitment ensures that vulnerable individuals and families receive the essential items, and the kindness they need to face the winter season.

