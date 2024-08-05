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Record Announces that a Single Loba Well Could Produce 5,000 bbl/d in Gabon; Paving the Way for 20,000 bbl/d Development

Record Announces that a Single Loba Well Could Produce 5,000 bbl/d in Gabon; Paving the Way for 20,000 bbl/d Development

CBJ Newsmakers

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