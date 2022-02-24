Red Cross launches Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to respond to those affected by ongoing conflict in the country.

Donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs resulting from almost eight years of conflict, as well as preparedness and response efforts due to heightened tensions in Ukraine. Support will address immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources

@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: 1-877-599-9602

French Media: 1-888-418-9111



CBJ Newsmakers