Red Moon Hires MarketSmart Communications To Provide Investor Relations Services

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” – TSXV: RMK) has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. (“MarketSmart”), pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations services to Red Moon for an initial term of twelve months.

Mr. Patrick Laracy, Red Moon CEO, commented: “This is a breakthrough year for Red Moon with respect to our Great Atlantic Salt Project. As we proceed through Feasibility, while also advancing other earlier-stage projects, we are now into a period of unprecedented news flow for this Company. We’re looking forward to working with MarketSmart, a leading Canadian IR firm, to inform existing shareholders and potential new investors about our progress and the Red Moon value proposition.”

Adrian Sydenham, President of MarketSmart, stated: “Red Moon has a very advantaged top tier asset (Great Atlantic) poised to disrupt a North American salt market currently dealing with security of supply issues and aging mines. Private equity has recently completed over $5 billion (U.S.) in North American-focused salt acquisitions, and Compass Minerals’ Goderich mine continues to produce impressive results, underscoring the opportunities for investors in this sector. The fact that Rowland Howe, who grew Goderich into the largest underground salt mine in the world, is now President of Red Moon is a game-changer for this company in our view. We’re excited to have been awarded this investor relations contract and we look forward to creating additional awareness about Red Moon and the North American salt market.”

Red Moon will pay MarketSmart a fee of $6,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, and MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Red Moon at a price of 60 cents per share for a term of two years. The options are in accordance with Red Moon’s stock option plan and are vested quarterly over one year. The IR agreement, effective April 16, 2021, and grant of options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Red Moon Resources

Red Moon Resources Inc. is an emerging commodities leader in Atlantic Canada, focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, with 100% ownership of the Great Atlantic salt deposit in addition to a producing gypsum mine and an early-stage nepheline discovery.

