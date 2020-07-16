Red White & Bloom Appoints CNBC Market Analyst Steven Grasso as Business Advisor

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTC: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Steven Grasso as Business Advisor to the Company.

Steven Grasso began his career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 1993. He joined Stuart Frankel & Co. as an institutional sales trader in 1999. As Director of Institutional Sales for Stuart Frankel & Co., Steven has worked closely with some of the largest mutual funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and hedge funds in the world directly from the floor of the Stock Exchange. Over his 27-year career, Steven has actively participated in various Stock Exchange committees ranging from allocating new listings to designated market makers to developing standardized tests that the floor community uses for continuing education. Steven closely follows the Washington D.C./Markets connection, using his extensive Capitol Hill and SEC relationships to better inform his clients on policy changes and regulation.Steven is perhaps best known for being a CNBC market analyst and is a regular on CNBC’s popular “Fast Money” show, which airs daily during the business week and has an average daily viewership that currently exceeds 250,000. Mr. Grasso also speaks at many traders’ conferences across the country on a regular basis, as well as business round tables with many influential leaders of industry where he addresses a broad range of market related issues, including the effects of regulation and the political process on equities.“Steve has been assisting the company for some time and we are pleased that he has agreed to take an expanded role as a business advisor,” stated Brad Rogers, CEO of RWB. “We believe Mr. Grasso’s significant experience in the financial markets coupled with his relationships in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries will be a great asset to us as we move forward with our expansion plans in the US.”About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.The Company is positioning itself to be one of the top three multi-state cannabis operators active in the U.S. legal cannabis and hemp sector. RWB is predominately focusing its investments on the major US markets, including Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida with respect to cannabis, and the US and Internationally for hemp-based CBD products.For more information about Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., please contact:Tyler Troup, Managing Director

