RedBit Development Wins Innovation Award for National Expansion of Second Harvest’s Food Rescue App

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Second Harvest and RedBit Development are pleased to announce that RedBit has been named co-winner of the 2021 Channel Innovator of the Year for its work on the Second Harvest Food Rescue App. The win was announced at the Channel Innovation Awards virtual awards ceremony yesterday. Digital media company IT World Canada and Channel Daily News established the awards to recognize IT innovators who have developed pioneering products and services.

RedBit, a software consulting, design and engineering company in Burlington, ON, helped Second Harvest expand its Food Rescue App nationally in response to the urgent need for food in Canadian communities hit hard by COVID. Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization, working with food donors from across the supply chain to redistribute their unsold, healthy surplus to non-profits across Canada. Any kind of food business can use the app to post their available food donations. Local non-profits who use the app, like shelters, student nutrition programs and food banks, then receive notifications and can claim the food for pick-up.

Cancelled food orders due to lockdowns and closures of campuses, restaurants, hotels and other high-volume food customers meant there were millions of pounds of surplus food in danger of becoming waste. At the same time, more Canadians became food insecure as a result of the pandemic.

“Second Harvest was racing against time to help connect the overwhelming amounts of available surplus food with Canadians in need coast to coast,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest. “Mark and his incredible team at RedBit rose to this unprecedented challenge and compressed our planned three-year national expansion to just three weeks. They have been amazing partners and this recognition is well deserved.”

RedBit also created a funding portal for Second Harvest when the organization received emergency federal funding to redistribute to non-profit food programs.

“We are thrilled to win the Innovator of the Year award and being recognized for all the hard work the RedBit team has done and continues to do with Second Harvest for such an important cause and to help meet their vision of No Waste, No Hunger,” said Mark Arteaga, President of RedBit Development.

RedBit’s work on Second Harvest’s Food Rescue App has been gaining international recognition as well. In July 2020, Microsoft chose RedBit from more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide as the global winner of 2020 Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year, a new award recognizing partners providing innovative solutions in response to the pandemic. RedBit was also a global and Canadian finalist for Microsoft’s Social Impact Partner of the Year award. In a recent interview, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella described RedBit’s work on the Food Rescue App as “fascinating.”

The Second Harvest Food Rescue App is available for free from the App Store and Google Play and https://secondharvest.ca/.

ABOUT REDBIT DEVELOPMENT:

RedBit Development is a software consulting, design and engineering company focused on delivering solutions that help companies and non-profits reach new audiences, reduce costs, and increase impact. Its strategy is to align technology solutions with an organization’s mission to increase the productivity and efficiency of an organization. RedBit takes the time to learn about the inner workings of an organization’s goals and needs to determine where technology would be the best fit.

Learn more at www.redbitdev.com, read their blog, or follow them on Twitter at @RedBitDev, and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT SECOND HARVEST:

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader in food recovery. Working across the supply chain – from farm to retail – we capture surplus perishable food before it ends up in landfill negatively impacting our environment. The Second Harvest Food Rescue App connects businesses with surplus food to local non-profits, ensuring good food gets to people. With the global pandemic, Second Harvest is leading the Food Rescue Canadian Alliance (FRCA), bringing together government, industry, Indigenous communities and the non-profit sector to ensure food reaches the most vulnerable members of our communities, from coast to coast to coast. Learn more at https://secondharvest.ca/ .

