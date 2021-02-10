Reddit User’s Tesla & Bitcoin Controversy

CBJ — A Reddit user who claimed in a post to be a Tesla insider posted that he knew about the electric car maker’s purchase of bitcoin. Now, under pressure, that same user says his assertions were untrue and nothing but online false bravado.

Now what needs to be determined is whether it’s just coincidence that Elon Musk’s company did in fact purchase $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, or if the user is now lying or was lying previously.

The original post on January 2 drew little attention, but once it was announced that Tesla had purchased a significant amount of Bitcoin, other users began spreading word about the original poster, which in turn drew the attention of regulators.

“I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$,” the user with the handle TSLAinsider posted on Reddit last month.

“I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the newspapers but I think the price will explode even more,” the user wrote.

Now feeling the heat the user told the New York Post that he is nothing but a prankster from Germany.

The investigation continues.

@CanBizJournal