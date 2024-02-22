Reeves College Receives Dental Accreditation

Edmonton, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reeves College is pleased to announce that the Commission on Dental Accreditation of Canada (CDAC) accredited the Edmonton South Campus’ Dental Assisting program for two years.

With this accreditation, the program graduates no longer have to take the second National Dental Examining Board of Canada (NDEB) clinical exam. After successfully passing the MCQ exam, the graduates can already start their careers as registered dental assistants across Canada.

Historically, it has been rare for the CDAC to award a 2-year accreditation to a first-time applicant. Furthermore, Reeves College Edmonton South put the Dental Assisting program on the books in June 2022. CDAC has never allowed a program to apply for accreditation in the first year, let alone award accreditation. “That we received this important accreditation within the first year of the program’s release is more than noteworthy,” says the National Curriculum Manager at Reeves College, Joe Rodrigues.

The Reeves College Edmonton South campus is teaching its third cohort, which will graduate in November of this year. Since the CDAC backdated their accreditation to the school, the two previous cohorts, the class of March 2023 and January 2024, could also take a shortcut on their career paths to registered dental assistants!

Natasha Hampton, Dental Assistant Instructor at Reeves College Edmonton South campus, says: “I am so proud of our team of instructors here; great work! We, and our students, were positively elated when we heard the great news.”

The Dental Assisting program at Reeves College Edmonton South is an 11-month Program. It includes a 140-hour-long practicum, and optional career opportunities are dental office, hospital dental department, dental laboratories, and public health clinics.

Reeves College offers vocational training licensed under the Private Vocational Schools Act. Reeves College was established in 1961 by Mr. C. J. Reeves, a professional secretary and instructor. His on-the-job experience enabled the College to establish course content assisting graduates in achieving a high level of success in the world of business. Reeves College provides diploma programs in business, healthcare, legal administration and art and design that enable our grads to find employment in their chosen field of study.

