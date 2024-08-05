Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. Announces Effective Date of 10:1 Consolidation of Shares & Resignation and Appointment of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCGB: RFLXF) (FRANKFURT: HF2) (the “Company” or “Reflex”) is pleased to announce, further to its October 1, 2025 news release, that the effective date for the Company’s consolidation of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”) is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on October 15, 2025. The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Alex Pleson as a director of the Company and the appointment of Mr. Eli Dusenbury as a director of the Company.

10:1 Consolidation

The Common Shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis under the name “Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.” and the trading symbol “RFLX”, the OTCQB under the symbol ” RFLXF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “HF2”. The new CUSIP and ISIN of the Common Shares will be 75865D206 and CA75865D2068, respectively.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares equal to or more than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share, and any fractional shares less than one-half resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the Company’s outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation is not required under the policies of the CSE nor under the articles of the Company.

Resignation and Appointment of Directors

Mr. Alex Pleson has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Pleson for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Eli Dusenbury as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Pleson’s resignation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DJ Bowen

Interim CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 – 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: [email protected]

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and visit the Company’s website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Consolidation, including the anticipated timing of the Consolidation and the expected effect of the Consolidation on the outstanding share capital of the Company; and the Company’s business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “may”, “will,” “would”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “continues”, or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.



