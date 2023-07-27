Reflex Renews Marketing Agreements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTC: RFLXF) (FWB: HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), announces that it has extended its agreement with i2i Marketing Group LLC (“i2i”) (email: [email protected] ; address: 1233 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa, Florida, 33556; phone: 312.725.3843) for marketing services to be provided by i2i beginning July 28th, 2023 for approximately one month or until budget exhaustion. i2i will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for the payment to i2i of $120,000 USD. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i in consideration for the marketing services. The marketing activity will occur by email, and the Google, Bing and Yahoo display ad network. i2i does not have any prior relationship with the Company other than previous marketing engagements and the Company and i2i deal at arm’s length.

The Company also announces that it has extended its agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH (“MIC”) (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: [email protected]; phone: +49 2171-7766628) for additional marketing services to be provided by MIC beginning August 3rd, 2023 for one month or until budget exhaustion. MIC will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration of EUR 50,000. The marketing activity will occur by email, Facebook, and Google. MIC does not have any prior relationship with the Company, other than previous marketing engagements and the Company and MIC deal at arm’s length.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Paul Gorman

CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp

[email protected]

Tel. (416-768-6101)

Suite 915-700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8

Canada

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term of the marketing activities contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy of the Company’s marketing program.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s marketing program may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company and that the budget for the Company’s marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



