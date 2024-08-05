Regenx Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Filings and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regenx Tech Corp., (the “Corporation” or “Regenx“) (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that as a result in delays in the completion of its audit, the Corporation will be unable to meet the filing deadline of July 29, 2025, for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the “Annual Filings”):

the Corporation’s Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March ‎‎31, 2025, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations (“ NI 51-102 ”);‎

”);‎ the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended March ‎‎31, 2025, ‎as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

the certification of the Annual Filings for the year ended March ‎‎31, 2025.

The delay is a result of a delay in the payment to the Auditor of Regenx, resulting in the Auditor not completing the Audit of the Annual Financial Statements in time to meet the filing deadline. Regenx intends to secure a non-convertible short-term unsecured loan to pay the outstanding amount to the Auditor in the next 30 days.

In response to the Annual Filings delay, the Corporation has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission for a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“) that will prohibit the management of the Corporation from trading in the securities of the Corporation until such time as the Annual Filings are filed. No decision has yet been made by the Alberta Securities Commission on this application. The Alberta Securities Commission may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order if the Annual Filings are not filed in a timely fashion.

The Corporation continues to work to complete the Corporation’s annual financial statements, and expects to file the Annual Filings by September 29, 2025, and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Regenx has made all efforts and allocated all available resources to the preparation, completion and filing of the Annual Filings. Until the Corporation files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Corporation to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

Until the ‎Corporation has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Corporation’s management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy as per its internal Insider Trading Policy that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File ‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. The Corporation confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing on March 3, 2025, of the Corporation’s ‎interim financial reports for the period ended December 31, 2024‎. There are no insolvency proceedings involving the Corporation.

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.

For further information contact:

Don Weatherbee, CEO

1 866 498 4213

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

