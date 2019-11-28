Regulus Announces Re-Filing of Interim Financials at June 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – REG) announces that it has refiled its financial statements and related MD&A for the period ending June 30, 2019. The Company determined that it should have reclassified the accumulated translation adjustments relating to its previously held Argentina subsidiaries upon the completion of the spinout of its Argentina subsidiaries to Aldebaran Resources Inc. As a result, the Company has reduced the accumulated other comprehensive loss account by CAD$2 million and has also reduced the gain on transfer of spin-out assets by CAD$2 million. Both of these are non-cash accounts and management is of the view that these changes have no impact on the Company’s operations or financial position.

For further information, please contact:Regulus Resources Inc.

Mark Wayne, CFO / Director

Phone: (403) 471-3218

Email: mark.wayne@regulusresources.com About Regulus Resources Inc.Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. Regulus’ flagship property is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com .Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities, anticipated metal production, internal rate of return, estimated ore grades, commencement of production estimates and projected exploration and capital expenditures (including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based) and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include metal prices, exploration success, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

