Relevium Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Disclosure Documents Pursuant to Temporary Relief Granted by Regulators due to COVID-19

MONTREAL, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), today announced that it will be delaying the filing and delivery of certain of its continuous disclosure documents, in accordance with Decision No 2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) (the “Exemption”),which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company is relying on the Exemption by delaying the filing of its quarterly financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the filing of the related certifications(collectively, the “Required Filings“) and compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the Required Filings. The Company intends to file the Required Filings by July 14, 2020.Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CBJ Newsmakers