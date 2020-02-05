Relevium Announces Update Call for Shareholders

MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTCQB: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce a shareholder information video-conference call to provide an update on the current business and ongoing developments disclosed to the market.

CEO VIDEOCONFERENCE CALL DETAILSThe CEO video-conference call will take this Friday February 7 at 12:00PM (Montreal or Eastern Time). Shareholders and perspective investors are required to register in advance using the link below: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vJcldeyopjwrd1qU-u9jlRtfhJPyrY6HVA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Shareholders are also encouraged to send questions in advance via email to service@releviumcorp.com .About Relevium TechnologiesRelevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CBJ Newsmakers