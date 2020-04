RELEVIUM LAUNCHES PRE-ORDER OF BIOGANIX® CLEANCARE HAND SANITIZERS IN CANADA AND USA

MONTREAL, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that the company has launched its newly launched Bioganix® CleanCare hand sanitizer product on pre-order to consumers in the Canadian market and the US.

The Company will begin accepting pre-orders for the company’s new hand sanitizer products and will be shipped out to Canadian customers on a first-come first-served basis. The company expects the product to be available eight weeks from now and we also expect this format to be in high demand.The company has launched a new 8 oz 6 pack format for its customers in the Canadian and US marketplace. As part of our new promotion, customers will receive 1 free bottle of our 120ct Turmeric Curcumin .Pre-orders may be done through the Company’s Bioganix® store following the link below. https://www.bioganix.com/products/cleancare-hand-sanitizer Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium was quoted “Launching Bioganix CleanCare hand sanitizer on a pre-order platform to Canadian customers, in addition to the US, will be a great way for new customers to become familiar with our brand and develop a loyal customer base as we launch additional products in Canada.” About Relevium TechnologiesRelevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions, or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

