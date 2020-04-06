Relevium Launches Pre-Order of Bioganix® Cleancare Hand Sanitizers

MONTREAL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTCQB: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce today that a pre-order platform where customers can purchase in advance and reserve its new line of Cleancare hand sanitizers by Bioganix ®.

The Company will begin accepting pre-orders for the company’s new Cleancare hand sanitizer products and will be shipped out to customers on a first come first serve basis. The company expects the product to be available eight weeks from now and expect this format to be in high demand. The Company will prioritize existing customers in the United States.The company will begin its initial pre-order with approximately 10,000 units and will actively scale up operations to meet market demand. The company will also begin on formulating new formats of Cleancare products including 2oz travel size as well it is working on launching new technologies for the home care market.In addition to launching the company’s new hand sanitizer product, the company has also pledged to donate Bioganix® Cleancare products to local shelters, institutions and support centers in Montreal, where the company’s headquarters reside.“Our products will be offered initially to our existing customer base and we expect to be able to offer the product to all new customers thereafter” stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium. “Montreal is currently the hardest hit city in Canada, and we are pleased to be able to secure a percentage of our supply to support our local government’s efforts to manage the current outbreak” About Relevium TechnologiesRelevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

