RELEVIUM TO COMMERCIALIZE BIOGANIX® CLEANCARE HAND SANITIZERS

MONTREAL, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTCQB: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce today it has sourced and will begin commercializing a line of Bioganix® hand sanitizers.

Relevium is leveraging its strong network of suppliers and formulators to manufacture and bring to market a line of hand sanitizers under the Bioganix ® Cleancare. The Company will have an initial format of 8oz (235ml) that will effectively kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The product is formulated and manufactured in Miami, Florida at the Company’s specialty products contract manufacturing partner and will be sold both online and through selected retail chains in the US.Relevium expect to receive its first production batch in about 8 weeks“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will go beyond the immediate socio-economic state of emergency and we believe we will see the rise of new social interaction practices, which will become the norm. We are pleased to position Bioganix® Cleancare as part of this new norm and become a household must amongst our current and future customers” said Aurelio Useche, Chief Executive Officer of Relevium.About Relevium TechnologiesRelevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

