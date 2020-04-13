RELEVIUM TO LAUNCH PHOTOCATALYTIC UV AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM FOR BIOGANIX® CLEANCARE LINE

MONTREAL, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce today it has partnered with Montreal based air purification leaders to launch a new line of residential and office air purification systems.

The systems, which will be added to the Bioganix® CleanCare line of personal health products, contain UV and photocatalytic technology as well as particulate and gas filtration capabilities that are able to eliminate airborne pollutants including viruses and bacteria.“There is now growing concern that the current and future viral infections could be transmitted via airborne particles and we expect that over the longer-term consumers will become more conscious about in-home prevention” stated Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium. Mr. Useche stated further: “We are very proud to partner with Circul-aire® and Asept-Aire®, both leading technologies in air safety with a combined 50 years of experience treating air for very demanding applications including corrosion, odor, pollution and air security” The product will be available both, in Canada and in the United States through the Company’s native website www.bioganix.com.About Relevium TechnologiesRelevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

CBJ Newsmakers