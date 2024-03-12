Reliance Foundry Unveils Halvard™ Collection: Redefining Safety and Aesthetics with Innovative Crash-Rated Bollards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliance Foundry, a renowned leader in architectural site furnishings, today launched its Halvard Collection – an innovative line of crash-rated bollards. Engineered to blend seamlessly into various urban and commercial landscapes, the Halvard Collection revolutionizes safety in educational, healthcare, entertainment, defense, transportation, corporate, and business park settings.

The Halvard bollards, epitomizing Reliance Foundry’s commitment to quality and innovation, are not just functional safeguards; they are a testament to the art of blending security with aesthetic elegance. Born from a necessity to thwart unauthorized vehicle access, these bollards transcend their initial purpose. Today, they stand as pivotal elements in modern city planning, supporting the need for vehicular hazard protection while preserving the visual appeal of our urban spaces.

About Crash-Rated Bollards: The Halvard Standard

Crash-rated bollards serve a crucial role in perimeter security, designed to halt vehicle intrusions effectively. The evolution from the U.S. Department of Defense’s K-ratings to ASTM International’s comprehensive standards reflects an expanding scope in vehicular threat mitigation. The Halvard Collection, adhering to these rigorous standards, showcases Reliance Foundry’s dedication to pioneering advanced safety solutions.

A Visionary Step in Urban Safety

“Reliance Foundry is at the forefront of redefining the role of crash-rated bollards in the age of smart, interconnected urban landscapes,” states Shane Kramps, Vice President of Reliance Foundry. “The Halvard Collection embodies our vision of harmonizing high-level security with aesthetic sophistication. The Halvard Collection not only marks a strategic expansion in our product range but also positions us to seize emerging market opportunities, broaden our customer base, and propel our revenue growth. The early market response has been overwhelmingly positive, reaffirming our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Halvard Bollards: A Synthesis of Strength, Design, and Value

Unmatched Strength and Durability : Crafted for maximum impact resistance, Halvard bollards set a new industry standard in security and durability, offering unparalleled protection in high-risk areas.

: Crafted for maximum impact resistance, Halvard bollards set a new industry standard in security and durability, offering unparalleled protection in high-risk areas. Customizable Design Excellence : Beyond their robustness, Halvard bollards offer customizable designs, ensuring they enhance, not compromise, the aesthetic integrity of their surroundings.

: Beyond their robustness, Halvard bollards offer customizable designs, ensuring they enhance, not compromise, the aesthetic integrity of their surroundings. Competitive Pricing: Despite their superior strength and design flexibility, Halvard bollards remain competitively priced, providing cost-effective security solutions.

Market Outlook: A Surge in Demand

The crash-rated bollard market, as per Verified Market Reports1, is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2030. This surge is attributed to escalating demand across various sectors, underscoring the increasing importance of secure yet visually appealing safety solutions.

For detailed insights, visit the Reliance Foundry blog post: New Year, New Boundaries.

Watch the Reliance Foundry Halvard introduction video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OWtGASnIdU

About Reliance Foundry https://www.reliance-foundry.com/

Reliance Foundry Co. Ltd. delivers the highest-quality stock and custom-designed products for architectural site furnishings, traffic management, and industrial applications. Since 1925, Reliance Foundry has built upon a long tradition of metal casting expertise to become an award-winning supplier for high-profile and everyday needs across North America. Reliance Foundry was first incorporated by four foundry workers in 1925. The company grew to become Vancouver’s largest working foundry—fulfilling contracts for municipal authorities and companies in the mining and forestry industries. By the 1990s, Reliance Foundry began outsourcing production to increase the range of offered products and expand beyond regional services to become a continental supplier. In September 2016, the company made the Profit 500 list, a ranking of Canada’s fastest growing businesses. Also in 2016, Reliance Foundry was named as a finalist in the Grant Thornton and Canadian Chamber of Commerce Private Business Growth Awards.

Contact:

Lynda Kaye

Kaye Public Relations for Reliance Foundry

[email protected]

+1 250.266.5293

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05bd542a-ff4c-4dc5-ab72-491fec55afb6

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1addd93-fe99-48ec-88be-173035412f54

1https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/product/crash-rated-bollard-market/



