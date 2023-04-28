Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Five New Contracts in AR, CA, NV and TX

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has signed five new contracts with physician practices and home health agencies in Arkansas, California, Nevada and Texas. These new contracts are expected to add over 3,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023, at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month.

“We are very pleased to be expanding into the state of Arkansas,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “According to the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (www.fightchronicdisease.org/Arkansas), 5% of the population in Arkansas account for 50% of all healthcare spending in the state due to chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, congestive heart failure, kidney disease and COPD. Healthcare costs for chronic disease patients in Arkansas are expected to exceed $19 billion annually going forward unless the management of chronic disease in the state is improved. Reliq’s iUGO Care platform has been proven to reduce hospitalizations, improve health outcomes and generate significant cost savings to the healthcare system when used with chronic disease patients, which makes it a perfect fit for clinicians in Arkansas and other states with high rates of chronic disease. All five clients will be using the iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules. We expect to add over 3,000 patients to the iUGO Care platform by the end of 2023 with these clients, at an average of $65 per patient per month with an expected 75% gross margin.”

Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

