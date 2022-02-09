Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contracts in Texas and California

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed three new contracts with orthopaedic practices in Texas and California.

“The demand for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring for orthopaedic patients continues to grow beyond our expectations,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “With Medicare’s recent expansion of their virtual care programs to include Remote Therapeutic Monitoring for patients with musculoskeletal conditions, clinicians are now able to use our iUGO Care platform to track vital signs, movement and medication adherence, update care plans, deliver content including videos of prescribed exercises, coordinate care with allied health providers such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists and conduct virtual visits with their patients who have musculoskeletal issues. We are very pleased to be adding three new orthopaedic practices to our platform. These practices are expected to add over 2,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform this year. These new clients will be using Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Principal Care Management (PCM) software to provide proactive virtual care for their osteoarthritis patients. We expect to begin onboarding new patients this month and to generate revenues of over $50 per patient per month through these contracts.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

