Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement with PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) pursuant to which PI will act as agent for the Company on a “best efforts” agency basis in connection with a private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Share”) and one transferable Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one additional common share (“Warrant Share”) of the Company for a period of 30 months from the Closing Date (as defined below) at an exercise price of $0.52 (the “Warrant Share Price”). All references to currency herein are to Canadian Dollars.

The Units will be offered by way of a “best efforts” private placement pursuant to the “listed issuer financing” exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”) and on a private placement basis pursuant to other exemptions from the prospectus requirements, in all provinces of Canada (except Québec). The securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be freely tradeable equity securities not subject to any hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the “Offering Document”) related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: https://www.reliqhealth.com/. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company shall: (i) pay to PI a cash commission equal to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash; (ii) issue to PI non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 30 months from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Units equal to 8.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Warrant Share Price, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The net proceeds raised from the issuance of the Units will be used to fund growth initiatives, for general corporate and working capital requirements, or for other corporate purposes, as described in the Offering Document.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around October 5, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN: A2AJTB.

