Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance with iDocsWeb to Offer its iUGO Care platform to iDocsWeb’s 200 Skilled Nursing Facility Clients across the United States

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed an agreement with iDocsWeb who will offer Reliq’s iUGO Care platform to over 200 Skilled Nursing Facilities across the United States.

“We are very excited to be working with iDocsWeb to bring our iUGO Care Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) solutions to their Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF) clients across the US,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) closely track readmission rates for SNFs, and either assess penalties or pay bonuses to each SNF based on each facility’s unique rate of readmission. As such, SNFs are highly motivated to implement solutions that support care coordination and remote monitoring post-discharge to improve health outcomes and prevent costly readmissions.”iDocsWeb is the telehealth provider for over 200 US Skilled Nursing Facilities that discharge over 50,000 total patients per year. The majority of these patients are eligible for Transitional Care (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI).“We know that implementing a flexible software platform that supports a wide range of post-discharge care including TCM, RPM, CCM and BHI is critical for Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facilities, particularly during the global pandemic when readmissions increase the risk of exposure to the virus,” said Dr. Anton Georgiev, Chief Medical Officer of iDocsWeb. “These facilities need to ensure that patients who are discharged are closely monitored at home to prevent the complications that can lead to readmission, and iUGO Care supports the full range of care coordination and remote monitoring services required. We are so confident that the iUGO Care platform will meet the needs of our clients that we intend to make a strategic investment in Reliq Health through the private placement announced today.”“Our Skilled Nursing clients have been asking us to expand our telehealth solutions in order to help them manage the post-discharge period and prevent readmissions. We chose Reliq’s iUGO Care platform for post-discharge care because it was the only software platform on the market that supports the full range of post-discharge care that our clients need to provide to their patients. It also is by far the most user friendly and easy to implement telehealth platform available today,” said Al Forcella, Senior Vice President of iDocsWeb.About iDocsWeb

iDocsWeb is the leading telemedicine provider in Long Term Care / Skilled Nursing Facilities. Their Telemedicine platform was designed by practicing physicians and Long Term Care professionals. iDocsWeb’s product was specifically designed to address the needs of Long Term Care / Skilled Nursing Facilities (LTC/SNF). Their goal is to provide better care, in-house, by creating an environment that facilitates treatment in place. iDocsWeb’s team understands the challenges faced by LTC and SNF professionals on a daily basis. Learn more at www.iDocsWeb.comAbout Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD“Dr. Lisa Crossley”CEO and DirectorFor further information please contact:Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking InformationCertain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the “Company“) does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.



CBJ Newsmakers