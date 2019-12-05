Reminder: Resverlogix to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on December 6th, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the “Company”) (TSX: RVX) reminds stakeholders that the Company will hold a conference call and webcast on December 6th at 8:30 am ET to supplement the presentation of prespecified BETonMACE cognition results to be disclosed at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (“CtAD”) Congress 2019.

Among other findings, the Company will highlight that Apabetalone treatment illustrated statistically significant improvements compared to top standard of care placebo in cardiovascular disease patients with moderate to severe cognitive decline.For those wishing to join the December 6th event, it is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK . A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 10 min prior to the scheduled start time. A teleconference replay will be available for on month following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-9010 (International Toll) and using the replay access code: 3912.As originally stated within the Company’s December 2, 2019, news release , the conference call and webcast follow today’s educational symposium titled: “Epigenetics and the BET-system in vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and mixed dementia – the problem and potential remedies” (the “Symposium”) held during CtAD where key opinion leaders will review the role of epigenetics and BET-inhibition as a novel strategy in combatting vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The symposium is chaired by Dr. Bengt Winblad, and include presentations by Dr. Charles DeCarli, Dr. Henrik Zetterberg, Dr. Ewelina Kulikowski, and Dr. Jeffrey Cummings.The full conference program, including details on the Company’s sponsored Symposium can be found HERE .About ResverlogixResverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).Follow us on:Twitter: @Resverlogix_RVXLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resverlogix-corp-/ For further information please contact:Investor Relations

Email: ir@resverlogix.com

Phone: 403-254-9252

Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to a BETonMACE conference call and webcast and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

