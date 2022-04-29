REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Federation of Labour plans province-wide May 1 mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda
TORONTO, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On May 1, International Workers’ Day, the Ontario Federation of Labour is spearheading a province-wide mobilization to demand a workers-first agenda. Across Ontario, workers are gathering to ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are on the table in the June 2 provincial election.
Demands include:
- A $20 minimum wage
- Decent work
- Repeal of Bill 124
- Affordable housing
- Permanent paid sick days
- Well-funded public services
- Livable income support for all
- Climate justice
- Status for all
- An end to racism and oppression
After four years of attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the cracks in our systems, over 20 actions are being organized across the province to demand better for Ontario.
Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022
Details: Province-wide action details can be found here
In Toronto, there will be a rally at 2:00 p.m. at Queen’s Park. There will be over a dozen issue-specific feeder marches joining the rally. Details for the Toronto rally and march can be found here.
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
[email protected] l 416-894-3456
