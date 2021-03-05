Renewable Industries Canada Submits Comments on Government of Canada’s Proposed Clean Fuel Regulations

OTTAWA, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada), representing business leaders in renewable fuel production and technology welcomes the opportunity to comment on Canada’s draft Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR). RICanada supports a national policy for cleaner fuels and believes an environmentally viable and economically realistic path to decarbonization by 2050 is possible provided policies, like the CFR, are well designed and properly implemented.

As part of the multi-year CFR consultation, RICanada provided input to ensure the policy works for fuel producers, fuel suppliers, agriculture, and consumers. These contributions included recommendations from Canadian businesses, market leaders, economists, and subject matter experts to help ensure: the precise and effective measuring of fuels’ carbon intensity, removing barriers for low carbon fuel blending and adoption, and fair recognition of sustainable agriculture practices.RICanada’s key recommendations to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on the proposed regulation are:Maintain the proposed timeline with publication of final regulations by the end of 2021 and early action credit generation immediately upon publication of final regulations. The full regulations should come into force by December 2022.Release all available details of the ECCC Life Cycle Analysis model to enable early action by obligated parties and investments by low-carbon fuel producers.Reduce regulatory burden by confirming an aggregate recognition of U.S. and Canadian farming practices as sustainable. Simplify farm-level declarations in jurisdictions where there is aggregate recognition of sustainability.Remove barriers to blending higher levels of biofuel including ethanol (E15 – E85) and accelerate adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).About RICanadaFounded in 1984, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada) represents the producers and supporters of clean, renewable fuels. Committed to raising consumer awareness and policy building, we have been the leading, national voice for Canada’s domestic biofuel industry for over 35 years. Our membership includes some of the largest and brightest biofuels producers, business innovators, agricultural leaders, and industry experts in the countryFor further information, contact: Dan Pfeffer, Renewable Industries Canada, d.pfeffer@ricanada.org, T: 1-833-4-RN-FUEL, Twitter: @renewcan



CBJ Newsmakers