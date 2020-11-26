Renewable Industries Canada welcomes Ontario’s announcement to increase the renewable content in regular-grade gasoline from 10 to 15 per cent by 2030

OTTAWA, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada), the country’s leading business coalition of producers of renewable fuels, products, & technology, welcomed Ontario’s decision to increase the amount renewable content required in regular-grade gasoline from 10 to 15 per cent by 2030.

Ethanol is a high-performance and environmentally friendly, renewable fuel that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by as much as 60 percent compared to gasoline. Over 90 percent of ethanol used in Ontario is made in the province, supporting local jobs and farmers.Ontario currently requires 10 percent renewable content in gasoline and is the first province in Canada to implement a 15 percent blending requirement in gasoline. RICanada estimates the province’s move to 15 percent ethanol blending (E15) will increase the annual economic impact of the locally produced biofuel by approximately $1.2B to a total of $3.7B. At the same time, ethanol, with its high octane value, lowers the price of gasoline, helping consumers save money at the fuel pump.These changes follow a commitment in the Made-In-Ontario Environment Plan and will contribute to Ontario’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.QUOTES“Ontario drivers are on track to have some of the cleanest and greenest gasoline in the country. Ethanol has been an affordable, reliable, and convenient renewable fuel for decades, and will continue to be a necessary and valuable fuel for year to come. Leveraging the provinces’ strong biofuels industry and introducing stable policy, is proof that governments can successfully build better and increase economic resiliency while at the same time protecting the health of the planet.” — Andrea Kent, Board Director and Past President of Renewable Industries Canada and VP Industry and Government Affairs, Greenfield Global Inc.“Today’s announcement sends an important market signal to Ontario biofuel producers and feedstock suppliers. As the first province to boost ethanol content in gasoline to 15 percent, the government is signalling a determination to keep Ontario at the forefront of Canadian ethanol policy and production. Our company demonstrates that ethanol is as much about cleaner air in cities, as it is about supporting well-paying jobs and farmers in small towns and rural communities. This policy will further bolster the important relationship between the farm and biofuel production today and well into the future.” – Kevin Norton, CEO and COO, IGPC Ethanol Inc.About RICanadaFounded in 1984, Renewable Industries Canada (RICanada) is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote the use of value-added products made from renewable resources. RICanada is the industry’s leading voice in raising consumer awareness and in providing input to governments with respect to policies, legislation and regulations affecting the interests of our over 30 member companies.For further information, contact: Dan Pfeffer, Renewable Industries Canada, d.pfeffer@ricanada.org, T: 1-833-4-RN-FUEL, Twitter: @renewcan



